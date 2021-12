Oxford Medical Professor John Bell and the British Government Epidemiological Adviser warned that the symptoms caused by omega-3s were drastically different from those found in other types.

Despite a small amount of data still in the hands of researchers, the virus variant known as Omigron causes different symptoms in victims than other mutations, the UK government’s chief epidemiologist at Oxford University said in a radio interview. Conversation is IFL Science Said briefly.

As the portal points out, although previous virus variants such as Delta still have well-defined symptoms, this is not the case with Omigron. This was confirmed in an interview with Sir John Bell that nasal congestion and back pain may be suspected. The doctor also listed a sore throat in the same place.

The expert said that Omigron can also disrupt intestinal function, “I think one of the things we know for sure is that the symptoms are completely different. The doctor here mentioned a possible symptom of loose stools.

However, the picture of the variant is not yet complete, for example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) treats cough, fatigue, and runny nose as common symptoms of an infection. However, the documents they maintain may change as additional data is obtained.

