It was founded one hundred and fifty-eight years ago and has had the same logo for almost six decades – what is it? The Finnish Nokia entered history and popular consciousness as the king of mobile manufacturers during the (first) golden age of mobile phones. Then along came Microsoft – from here you can get lost in the history of the brand – and in 2013 it acquired Nokia’s phone manufacturing division. In the end, he was unable to do anything, but a team recruited from the original Nokia executives put together HMD Global – a Finnish company based in the city of Espoo – to acquire the rights to use Nokia after the embargo. The name in sales of phones and tablets when the name is used following the expiration of Microsoft’s acquisition. So there are Nokia mobiles — among them a groundbreaking Android innovation that can be repaired at home announced this weekend — that are manufactured by HMD Global.

There’s another Nokia brand owned by Nokia, part of the old, original company that doesn’t need Microsoft. He travels in network development: he researches and creates, and creates more. Its CEO announced on Sunday during the MWC 2023 trade show in Barcelona that it is changing its logo after nearly six decades. Becca Lundmark on Strategy Update Irish, which included a brand refresh so that the image better reflects what Nokia stands for today. Most people still thought of a successful mobile phone brand, but Nokia is now talking about something else, Lundmark said. Bloombergto doThe brand emphasizes that it wants to focus on networks and digitalization of the industry.

The new logo of Nokia, a provider of network solutions © Nokia















































Namely, one is Nokia (Nokia Oyj), because the other Nokia brand – behind it HMD Global Oy – continued to announce its new devices on Saturday using the well-known blue/white logo and image. This particular Nokia brand is yet to respond to press inquiries following the announcement of one of Nokia’s facelifts.

