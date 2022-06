NASA, the US space agency’s maker of the Astra Space, has launched the US space agency on Sunday.

The error occurred ten minutes after launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to the company’s direct follow-up mission, the second phase of the Astra 3.3 launch vehicle was aborted very quickly.

“In the first phase the flight was regular. However, the upper gear was turned off prematurely and did not lift the ball into orbit around the Earth, ”said Astra commentator Amanda Dirk Fry.