There is a new technology that, based on the first studies, significantly accelerates the decomposition of radioactive components. The idea, though still being tested, has already been implemented in Chernobyl. It worked.

For the first time in 35 years, technical assistance has been used to reduce soil and air pollution in Chernobyl, he wrote. Interesting engineering. The solution to achieve this result is called the Nucleus Separation Passive System (NSPS for short), developed by the Swiss company Xltra, which is environmentally friendly.

The basic idea of ​​NSPS was born with a big problem: the natural decay of radioactive contaminants takes thousands of years. Although Chernobyl is already a less dangerous place than it was a few decades ago, there is still work to be done. However, Swiss engineers believe that using the technology they have discovered, they can reduce radiation pollution in the area to normal in just 5 years.

NSPS technology works by injecting a special particle, positron, into radioactive isotopes in the soil to break the bonds that hold them together. Once the positron is in contact with the radioactive isotope, it binds to the electron, while the radioactive material returns to its original state. According to Exlterra this process is completely safe and does not use chemicals or other substances that are harmful to the environment. Accelerating the decomposition of radioactive elements is only good for one.

The first experiments on the technique have already been carried out: it was applied to an area of ​​1 hectare between November 2019 and September 2020, and by the end of the testing period (approximately 10 months) the amount of radiation in the soil and air had been reduced by 37 percent. The study was certified by SSE Ecocenter, which is responsible for monitoring the Chernobyl exclusion zone. According to the Ukrainian state-owned company, the radiation levels were found at a distance of 5 cm and 1 m from the ground, respectively, and the sample took place 100 cm below the surface. The radioactive substances identified in the soil are cesium, strontium and americium.

The full results of the study have not yet been made public to Exlterra.

Other times if you want to know about similar things, please Like Facebook page of the HVG Technology Division.