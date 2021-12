Despite regular exercise, astronauts lose a lot of muscle during their journey. British researchers are trying to figure out how to prevent this in an extraordinary study.

Human muscle cells are being brought into space, including the International Space Station (ISS), British researchers are involved in an experiment called MicroAge. Sky News. The muscle cells to be launched on Tuesday will be delivered by the Falcon 9 missile vehicle, the US space agency SpaceX, starting at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Unusual research aims to find out how people can live longer and healthier. To do this, lab-prepared muscle cells are sent to space conditions to see how they age and why. The rice grain-sized muscle cells are shipped in 3D-printed containers the same size as the pencil sharpener.

During space travel, muscle cells are stimulated by electricity to contract tissues. In the same way, some measurements will be made on Earth, and when space models return in January 2022, researchers at the University of Liverpool will compare them to the results of Earth experiments. They hope this study can provide an answer to why muscles weaken with age and what processes can help prevent them.

Professor Malcolm Jackson of the University of Liverpool, a Sky NewsNak said that every astronaut in the space station trains for at least 2.5 hours a day. Nevertheless, they lose significant amounts of muscle. This phenomenon, of course, also affects “earthly” man, because muscles lose weight automatically as they age. In turn, it can control the performance of daily tasks and increase fall and recovery time from injuries.

The repositories for the test were designed and built by Oxfordshire-based Kaiser Space. They had to create “chambers” in which the cells could survive strong vibrations, temperature changes and the G-force of travel.

