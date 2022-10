Coffee can have many positive effects, and this has been confirmed in a new study by Australian researchers. Even the caffeine-free version is said to be good for the body.

According to a new research conducted by Australian scientists, drinking two to three cups of coffee a day can be of great help to the body: this drink can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and premature death. They also wrote this together Interesting engineering On the other hand – you don’t have to drink regular coffee, the instant version and even the decaffeinated version are good.

So scientists believe that the benefits of coffee are primarily due to chemicals in the coffee bean rather than caffeine.

Research on this subject was done by monitoring the health of 450,000 volunteers. The research team requested data for this from the UK Biobank. Meanwhile, they collected information about the subjects’ eating habits, and of course how much and what kind of coffee they drank. The researchers recorded data for 12 years; All subjects were over 40 years of age, and none of them had documented cardiovascular disease.

The results show that coffee drinkers are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

The greatest reduction in mortality risk was seen in those who consumed two to three cups of decaffeinated, ground or instant coffee per day. People who drink between one and five cups of ground coffee and instant coffee a day have a much lower risk of developing heart rhythm disturbances, i.e. abnormal heartbeats. However, decaffeinated coffee did not show a protective effect here.

The most well-known component of coffee is caffeine, but the drink contains more than 100 biologically active components, summarized the study’s author Peter Kistler, a researcher at the Institute of Heart Disease in Melbourne.

The study was conducted by European Journal of Preventive Cardiology In the magazine were published.

