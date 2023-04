A new record has been set in China’s fusion power plant. Although scientists from other countries have already managed to operate a power plant for a long time, according to the Chinese, the focus is on the quality of the plasma.

According to Chinese sources, a fusion power plant called Artificial Sun, East (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak) has set another record. During this time he set up the longest closed plasma reaction. In 2017, they were able to maintain the plasma state for 101 seconds, and now they are able to do so for 403 seconds.

While other experimental power plants can maintain plasma for long periods of time, according to Chung Yuntao, director of the China Institute of Plasma Physics, what matters is how well the plasma confinement is achieved. The South China Morning Postto do The higher the plasma confinement, the higher the density and temperature of the plasma.

Nuclear fusion is fundamentally different from nuclear fission in that energy is produced by the fusion of atoms. This process produces more energy than nuclear fission, produces no toxic waste, has no risk of meltdown, and provides virtually unlimited energy. However, this requires conditions typically found only in the cores of stars.

Inside the structure, the fuel is hydrogen gas which, when exposed to high heat and pressure, turns into plasma. It is hotter than the core of the Sun, creating the perfect conditions for nuclear fusion. The plasma, meanwhile, is guided by powerful magnets so it doesn’t touch the walls.

The current problem is that maintaining the plasma state requires more energy than can be extracted from the power plant. However, the situation is encouraging, as the US recently announced that it could extract more energy from a similar process and needed to start and maintain it.

If this can be scaled up on an industrial scale, fusion power plants could solve the world’s energy supply problems.

