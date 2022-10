The number of iodine tablets sold across Europe has increased, and in some places there is already a shortage. According to experts, there is no need to panic.

Across the EU, more and more people are buying iodine tablets. People do all this because of a possible nuclear disaster, hoping the capsule will protect them. The theory is not entirely out of thin air, but at the same time – just like that IFLScience Also given – just taking the pill won’t help. This has been repeatedly emphasized by experts.

This theory is based on the Chernobyl events, in which iodine played an important role. Taking potassium iodide as a pill can reduce the absorption of harmful radioactive materials by the thyroid gland. The US Centers for Epidemiology and Disease Prevention (CDC) is also looking into this. This system also provides a simple example of how this is possible. as is written,

If we buy a large mason jar and fill it with blue glass balls, it will be full – there is no room for the same green balls.

During the Chernobyl disaster, potassium iodide was distributed to the population for this reason, although there are no exact figures on how many lives were saved. At the same time, the UN The Children’s Fund has repeatedly asserted that if iodine tablets were widely distributed and more children received them, fewer would be diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the first place.

While potassium iodide is effective against dangerous isotopes, experts say it should not be forgotten that other types of radiation can also occur during similar disasters. Additionally, the capsules cannot reverse the damage already done, and what’s more, they are safe to take; One of the side effects is rashes and swelling, and in large doses it can cause serious illness and even death.

However, the situation in Ukraine has completely stirred the stagnant waters. For example, the Belgian Nuclear Regulatory Commission warned that such products should be taken only on the order of the government, but now there is no reason for this – not even with the fact that the Russians are close to Ukrainian power plants. . Finland’s leadership, on the other hand, pointed out that it is better for people to keep iodine tablets with them. At the same time, they do not have to collect.

