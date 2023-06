Apple’s iconic “bitten apple” symbol is familiar even to those who don’t own a device with such a logo, and it’s understandable that Apple protects the symbol, but it’s a little surprising that it wants to own the rights to an image. A real apple.

Still, which came first, Apple or the Apple logo? – After listening to the latest news we can ask a humorous question. The Wired UK According to him, the people of Cupertino will attack Fruit Union Suisse, a 111-year-old Swiss fruit producer. The company promotes its brand with a red Apple logo with a Swiss flag. But now he fears he may have to change his logo because Apple is trying to acquire intellectual property rights to Apple’s image.

Fruit Union Suisse logo © Fruit Union Swiss







According to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) records, Apple has already tried this tactic around the world, and has managed to obtain the fruit’s intellectual property rights in some countries such as Japan, Turkey, Israel and Armenia.

Of course, Fruit Union Suisse has a hard time understanding this. They will accept that Apple will protect the rights to its bitten apple, but they believe that in the present case they want to own the rights to the real apple. Something universal, owned by all, freely used by anyone.

It’s unclear what uses Apple is trying to protect the apple shape, and Fruit Union is also concerned that the Cupertino company has been more aggressive when it comes to infringing on its trademarks. “We are concerned that the right could extend to any visual representation of Apple. This could theoretically enter a slippery slope every time Apple is advertised,” says the director.

That particular bitten apple © Wikimedia/IPcEssential







Apple’s pursuit of Apple’s intellectual property rights began in Switzerland in 2017, when it applied for intellectual property rights for a realistic black-and-white image of an Apple variety called Granny Smith. The company later sought rights to use the image in consumer electronics, and granted those rights to certain products for which it claimed protection. However, the IPI (Swiss Institute of Intellectual Property) noted that generic images of apples are in the public domain. Last April, Apple appealed against the decision, and in Swiss courts it now only deals with products that cannot receive Apple’s trademark.

Although Apple claims the rights to the image of a black and white Apple, this is actually a smart move by the company. According to an expert at the University of Bern, this can actually provide the widest possible range of protection for the pattern, allowing a wide range of colors to be added later.

According to a Texas A&M University law school professor, Swiss companies like Fruit Union Swiss, which have long used the logo, are generally protected from lawsuits by companies like Apple, meaning it may be difficult for Apple to enforce its trademark against those companies. Apple has been using the logo for decades.

On the other hand, such large companies often intimidate smaller and less valuable companies. The professor says the threat of an expensive lawsuit against a big company like Apple can be enough to intimidate people and stop them from doing “something legal.”

A decision by a Swiss court can take months or even years. In any case, many believe in a positive assessment of Swiss companies, Apple has been around for thousands of years, which cannot be said about Apple.

By the way, Apple was already on the other side: a few years ago, it was forced to pay 21 million dollars to the Swiss Federal Railways because it used the clock design of the Federal Railways in iOS 6.

