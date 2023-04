According to US researchers, Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed from beta-amyloid protein deposits in the retina even when the patient has no memory-related symptoms.

For a long time, researchers have been working to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease sooner. Thanks to this, the person can receive treatment that slows down the progression of the disease from the very beginning. In this field, researchers from the American Cedars-Sinai Medical Institute have now reached a new conclusion. CNN.

Scientists took tissue samples from the retinas and brains of 86 people with varying degrees of mental illness over 14 years. They believed that examining the eyes could shed light on Alzheimer’s rather than just the appearance of memory-related symptoms.

This is the first study to provide an in-depth analysis of the protein profiles, molecular, cellular and structural effects of Alzheimer’s disease in the human retina, says neurosurgeon Maya Koronio-Hamaoui, lead author of the study. With changes in brain and cognitive function functions. It has long been known that people with the disease suffer from vision loss. A new study was recently published on preventing this.









According to Koronyo-Hamaoui, changes in the retina are associated with changes in the entorhinal and temporal cortex regions of the brain. These are centers for memory, orientation and sense of time.

The researchers compared retinal and brain tissue samples from donors with normal cognitive function to those with mild cognitive impairment and late-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

The Acta Neuropathologica According to a publication published in the journal Science, significant increases in levels of beta-amyloid, a key marker of Alzheimer’s disease, were observed in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and early cognitive decline.

The number of microglia cells — a type of nerve cell — decreased by 80 percent. These cells are responsible for maintaining and eliminating other cells. This includes beta-amyloid, which builds up in the brain and retina.

According to the researchers, these changes were measurable even in people without very mild symptoms. For this reason, they hope that in the future, with the help of an eye test, it will be possible to diagnose early if someone is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

