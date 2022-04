The U.S. Army has had Doomsday aircraft so far, but they will soon be replaced by modern aircraft. These vehicles will be used by the United States in nuclear warfare.

The United States replaces the so-called Doomsday Plane with modern aircraft: the report states that Lockheed Martin has been commissioned by Great Power to develop a modern iron bird that can be used in nuclear warfare. Driver.

The United States has had such aircraft at its bases since 1989. The type of E-6B used so far is Mercury, manufactured by Boeing, with a total of 16 of them. They were created to mobilize an air command of the United States if a nuclear war broke out anywhere in the world. The role of new aircraft will change to the extent that they are responsible for communication between submarines loaded with ballistic missiles.

The most modern Doomsday aircraft (EC-130J) can carry up to six people with the appropriate communications equipment. The engines rise to 640 meters per minute, so it takes less than 15 minutes to reach operating height. New aircraft will also be tested, but this is not possible until 2026.

The U.S. Navy has trained on Doomsday aircraft on numerous occasions in the past. One of these is after that HeldRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he has prepared a nuclear disarmament force. The plane then crashed into Nebraska, where it carried out about 4.5 hours of work.

What is interesting about Doomsday planes is that they are completely windowless and are given a special shield to protect the occupants from the thermal effects of a nuclear attack.

