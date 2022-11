A professional who worked at Twitter says the social platform’s curatorial team, which was bought by Elon Musk, also fell apart amid mass layoffs that began today. No one has confirmed this information yet.

The Guardian Quoted Toronto Star A Twitter post by Canadian newspaper employee Richie Azzali claims Elon Musk fired not only management, but also the curatorial team that was trying to filter misinformation from Twitter. Assali himself previously worked on the latter’s staff. No one has yet confirmed his claim.

Richie Azzali notes that this curatorial team is key to Twitter being an independent news source. According to him, removing the group would make Twitter louder, more dangerous and less interesting.

Looks like Elon Musk fired the entire curation team. They’re the ones who tackled misinformation, contextualized conversations through the ‘explore’ page and helped make Twitter an unrivaled source for breaking news. It makes Twitter loud, dangerous and interesting — Richie Azzaly (@rdassaly) November 4, 2022

According to Elon Musk’s previous statement, Twitter should become the flagship of free speech, but according to his critics, it will give space to hate speech on the platform. Musk has also previously hinted at allowing former US President Donald Trump to return to the social media platform.

Elon Musk-owned Twitter launched on Friday Mass layoffs: Every employee received an email during the day, whether they kept him or not, even if he was fired.

The scale of the layoffs is such that when it’s over, Twitter will have half the number of employees it had before Elon Musk arrived. However, workers will not give up on downsizing They also filed their class action lawsuit against the company because, according to them, the practice violates US law on layoffs.

The billionaire American businessman assumed leadership of the company earlier in the week and is solely responsible for the company’s entire management after the company’s managers and board members resigned after completing a $44 billion deal. Sales.

Since then, several companies have halted their advertising activities on Twitter, including big brands such as General Motors, General Mills and Volkswagen Group companies, citing the confusion surrounding the company, which they say will negatively affect their reputation.

In a Twitter message on Friday, Musk accused “activist groups” of pressuring advertisers to leave the social media company and falling revenue. According to the businessman, these groups – which have not been named – are attacking free speech when they oppose planned changes to Twitter’s moderation practices.