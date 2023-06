According to researchers at Northwestern University in the US, gravitational waves can occur not only in binary systems, but also where a star is dying.

So far, astrophysicists have only been able to detect gravitational waves from merging black holes and neutron stars. However, according to researchers at American Northwestern University, it’s worth looking around for the remnants of massive dying stars.

In the last moments of their lives, stars go supernova: a massive catastrophic explosion that can be detected millions of light-years away. During the process, a kind of “bubbles” are created – based on simulations, the researchers believe that they can also be considered sources of gravitational waves.

The leader of the research, Ore Gottlieb, along with his team, simulated the collapse of a massive star that turns into a black hole and then shoots energy away from itself at the speed of light. Initially, they only wanted to find out if the accretion disk of black holes could emit a detectable gravitational wave, but eventually they observed a completely different result.

© Ore Gottlieb / CIERA / Northwestern University







According to Gottlieb, the calculations were disturbed by the discovery of another source near the black hole: the bubble that remains after the star’s death. He tried to ignore it, but it turns out he can’t, because it could be the source of gravitational waves.

These bubbles form when the rays emitted by black holes collide with different layers of the dying star. This bubble also surrounds the beam. According to Gottlieb, you have to imagine all of this when someone drills into a wall and the drill bit pulls material out of the wall as it meets the various layers of the wall.

The scientist hopes that in the future such sources can be better studied with a system that measures gravitational waves.

