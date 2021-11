The asteroid erupted 1.6 miles above the Atacama Desert, and the heat may have melted the soil.

The Atacama Desert in Chile is, frankly, not a friendly place. It is one of the driest places on earth: rainfall is low here, vegetation aside, and only a few animals can sustain the conditions. However, this is not the only reason his part is special.

Scientists discovered an area about 75 kilometers long a decade ago, with pieces of black and green glass scattered about. It is not known how they got there, but it was believed that the minerals would melt and harden during the fire.

However, Peter Schultz, a researcher at Brown University in the United States, is not convinced by this theory. When he visited the site in 2018, he saw pieces of glass bent, twisted, and some open. The expert researched the matter in depth, a Geography And in his journal Science, he gave an answer to what really happened in the Atacama Desert.

Schultz and his team discovered that an asteroid, such as an exploding comet or comet, melted the soil and later formed glass structures. This may have happened between 11,500 and 12,300 years ago, when hunting and gathering groups inhabited the area and large animals disappeared from South America.

Schultz et al now want to answer the question of whether there is a link between the erupting asteroid and the disappearance of animals. Business Insider.

According to the expert, there are several areas where pieces of glass with a diameter of 50 cm can be seen. Based on the size of the points, he believes the explosion could have been a tremendous force and wreaked havoc.

The comet may have erupted at an altitude of about 1.6 km and generated tremendous heat. Asteroid ores were found inside the bottle, meaning it may have been approximately 1,700 degrees Celsius due to the explosion. In addition, a speed of about 160 km / h was developed by the event. According to experts, if such an event took place in a densely populated area, the disaster would claim tens of thousands of lives.

