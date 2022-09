It’s available by default on all Android phones, but it’s turned off by default. You have to manually activate the locking option, which won’t bother you in peacetime, but helps a lot in an emergency.

From a small apartment to a large house, from sole proprietors to large companies, everyone is at risk if their devices are not protected.

Today, many people unlock locked smartphone screens using their fingerprints or facial recognition. No wonder, nothing is more convenient than biometric identification, which requires no touch or even that.

However, convenience comes at a price. If an emergency occurs, and the criminal wants to open the screen of our phone – he can take care of it himself, for example, turn off or connect the Internet or extract data from it – then all he has to do is turn the device towards our face or forcefully press your finger on the scanner, your phone (and thus your life) is already an open book.

However, there is a solution for this too, called Lockdown in English and Lockdown in Hungarian for Android devices. It is turned off by default. To activate it, go to the menu called Lock screen in the settings and then select the item called Secure lock settings. (The wording of the menu items may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer.) At this point, the system asks you to enter your PIN code. (This is because no one else can turn the function on or off.) Here, enable the show lock setting on the switch label.









If you suspect a problem situation, pick up your mobile phone and long press the power off button. But do not select Shutdown, but a new button in the menu that appears: Shutdown Mode.









This function overrides all other security settings: if it is active, the device can only be unlocked using a PIN code that requires manual input, an unlock pattern or a password. So no facial recognition or fingerprint reading.

By the way, this system is useful not only in the event of a robbery, but also when traveling to a country with questionable legal protection, those laws give the police (or even a border guard) the right to provide protection. Unreasonable passenger devices.

While law enforcement is not a problem in the US, it’s good to know that border guards from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) may ask you to unlock your phone to look inside. A request may be denied, but only with good reason, so that TSA cannot deny us entry because of a lack of cooperation.

It is also available on iOS that runs on iPhones Emergency mode, but its use requires some caution. When activated, the device not only initiates an official emergency call, but also notifies pre-specified emergency contacts via SMS. The iPhone sends our current location and after activating the SOS mode, if our situation changes, it notifies emergency contacts for a short time.

