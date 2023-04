Scientists are still not clear where the boundary between the quantum and non-quantum world blurs. A new experiment has now demonstrated that quantum laws still apply at half the size of the eyeball.

Scientists at the Zurich University of Technology (ETH) were able to put such a moving sapphire crystal into the “cat position”. This may not seem very clever at first, but if we add that all this is an a priori conclusion from the point of view of quantum mechanics, it does not complicate, but explains things.

Everyone has probably heard of Schrödinger’s cat. Nobel Prize-winning Austrian physicist responsible for thought experiment proving quantum laws. Its essence is that a cat locked in a box can be alive and dead at the same time, and when we look inside the box it assumes only one or the other state. In other words, it exists in both states simultaneously.

EHT researchers have now placed a sapphire crystal in such a state. There are already examples of this at the molecular level, so the conclusion is not new. However, a sapphire crystal weighs 16 micrograms — about half the weight of an eyeball — and 100 trillion times more molecules. about their results ScienceInside were informed.

The fact that they were able to solve this shows that quantum mechanics works even in this scaled large system. Science News.

Quantum effects are generally limited to atoms, molecules, and similar-sized objects, not things that can be perceived by the human eye. Researchers can bring some matter to a quantum level, but they don’t fully understand where the boundary lies between quantum and non-quantum “localities.”

The scientists moved part of the sapphire crystal so that its atoms moved in two different directions at once. Although the experiment was successful, the oscillation was relatively low. That is why in the future they will only try to increase the size of the test material.

