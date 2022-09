We have collected the most interesting and most read technical and scientific topics of the week in one article.

The seemingly revolutionary treatment killed cancer cells within four hours

This process is based on self-organizing molecules that prevent cancer cells from getting the oxygen they need to grow.

Is your computer or phone’s microphone listening? This way it will come out easily

The fact that a webcam can spy on a user is more common knowledge than the fact that a microphone can do it. A tool by Singaporean and Korean researchers could help detect the latter.

Researchers have discovered a 100-year-old mathematical error that could lead to better televisions and paints

Unexpectedly, Schrödinger and his colleagues were wrong, and American researchers were the first to work on better showing scientific data.

Telecom has new price packages, check them out

After the service provider renews its residential mobile tariff portfolio, the same service period can be availed from Telecom cheaper than before.

On one of the main Hungarian roads they found an undisturbed grave – containing gold earrings and pearls.

A third 30-40-year-old Avar woman was buried in the cemetery in the mid-600s. The place was primitive.

Like if you want to know about similar things at other times HVG Tech Division’s Facebook page, which also reports scientific findings.