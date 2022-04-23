Tech giants are reporting their profits, so get ready for a bounce

CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to take advantage of disruption days like Friday to prepare portfolios for Federal ReserveInterest rate hikes are coming – but only if they have the means to do so.

“After today’s disaster, it’s possible that we’re actually pretty good for another loss or two before settling in what I think will be a weak midweek recovery,” he said.

“Again, I would advise that you need to take a little off the table in any of the bounces to prepare you for upcoming price hikes. You can put a little money to work on days like today…but only if you have the money to start with,” added later.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8%. Fridayits biggest loss since October 2020. The S&P 500 sank 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.6%.

Monday: coca cola

Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET

Expected EPS: 58 cents

Expected revenue: $9.83 billion

“I would be a double buyer because Coca-Cola has tremendous pricing power,” Cramer said.

Tuesday: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle

Microsoft

Announcing Q3 2022 earnings after closing; Conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET

Expected EPS: $2.19

Expected revenue: $49.01 billion

The company “should have a great number…but it might not matter because the shares are so expensive,” Kramer said.

the alphabet

Announcing Q1 2022 earnings after closing; Conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Expected EPS: $25.70

Expected revenue: $68.07 billion

“People have turned [Alphabet] Now because they think online advertising has stopped growing – I think they’re wrong because Google is a special case.”

Chipotle

Q1 2022 earnings release at 4:10 PM ET; Conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET

Expected EPS: $5.64

Expected revenue: $2.01 billion

Kramer said the company is selling in an environment where interest rates will rise.

Wednesday: Boeing, META

Boeing

Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET

Expected loss: Loss of 25 cents per share

Expected revenue: $16.02 billion

“We’re all used to Boeing being ugly, and I expect more ugliness,” Kramer said.

dead

Announcing Q1 2022 earnings after closing; Conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Expected EPS: $2.56

Expected revenue: $28.29 billion

Cramer said he thinks Facebook’s father will miss the quarter and lower his forecast. “Keep some dry powder to make some purchases for the Charitable Trust,” he added.

Thursday: Twitter, Amazon, Apple

Twitter

Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 8 a.m. ET

Expected EPS: 5 cents

Expected revenue: $1.23 billion

Cramer said that if the social media company doesn’t announce a new feature or initiative, Elon Musk “should go to the attacker of the entire company here and hunt down Twitter by any means necessary.”

Amazon

Q1 2022 earnings announcement at 4:01 p.m. ET; Conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET

Expected EPS: $8.33

Expected revenue: $116.45 billion

“I think Amazon isn’t seeing any resistance from any other retailer, but it’s still a high-stock multiple, which means it might not be able to rack up much upside even if the quarter is amazing,” Kramer said.

apple

Q2 2022 earnings announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET; Conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Expected EPS: $1.43

Expected revenue: $94.11 billion

Cramer said it’s hard to expect any upside from the iPhone maker given the Covid lockdown in China.

Friday: chevron

Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 11 a.m. ET

Expected EPS: $3.42

Expected revenue: $51.14 billion

“I would like to see Chevron stock decline so we can buy more [for the Charitable Trust] With a higher dividend yield.”

