Tech giants are reporting their profits, so get ready for a bounce

CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to take advantage of disruption days like Friday to prepare portfolios for Federal ReserveInterest rate hikes are coming – but only if they have the means to do so.
“After today’s disaster, it’s possible that we’re actually pretty good for another loss or two before settling in what I think will be a weak midweek recovery,” he said.
“Again, I would advise that you need to take a little off the table in any of the bounces to prepare you for upcoming price hikes. You can put a little money to work on days like today…but only if you have the money to start with,” added later.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8%. Fridayits biggest loss since October 2020. The S&P 500 sank 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.6%.
Monday: coca cola
- Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Expected EPS: 58 cents
- Expected revenue: $9.83 billion
“I would be a double buyer because Coca-Cola has tremendous pricing power,” Cramer said.
Tuesday: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle
- Announcing Q3 2022 earnings after closing; Conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Expected EPS: $2.19
- Expected revenue: $49.01 billion
The company “should have a great number…but it might not matter because the shares are so expensive,” Kramer said.
- Announcing Q1 2022 earnings after closing; Conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Expected EPS: $25.70
- Expected revenue: $68.07 billion
“People have turned [Alphabet] Now because they think online advertising has stopped growing – I think they’re wrong because Google is a special case.”
- Q1 2022 earnings release at 4:10 PM ET; Conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Expected EPS: $5.64
- Expected revenue: $2.01 billion
Kramer said the company is selling in an environment where interest rates will rise.
Wednesday: Boeing, META
- Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET
- Expected loss: Loss of 25 cents per share
- Expected revenue: $16.02 billion
“We’re all used to Boeing being ugly, and I expect more ugliness,” Kramer said.
- Announcing Q1 2022 earnings after closing; Conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Expected EPS: $2.56
- Expected revenue: $28.29 billion
Cramer said he thinks Facebook’s father will miss the quarter and lower his forecast. “Keep some dry powder to make some purchases for the Charitable Trust,” he added.
Thursday: Twitter, Amazon, Apple
- Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 8 a.m. ET
- Expected EPS: 5 cents
- Expected revenue: $1.23 billion
Cramer said that if the social media company doesn’t announce a new feature or initiative, Elon Musk “should go to the attacker of the entire company here and hunt down Twitter by any means necessary.”
- Q1 2022 earnings announcement at 4:01 p.m. ET; Conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Expected EPS: $8.33
- Expected revenue: $116.45 billion
“I think Amazon isn’t seeing any resistance from any other retailer, but it’s still a high-stock multiple, which means it might not be able to rack up much upside even if the quarter is amazing,” Kramer said.
- Q2 2022 earnings announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET; Conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Expected EPS: $1.43
- Expected revenue: $94.11 billion
Cramer said it’s hard to expect any upside from the iPhone maker given the Covid lockdown in China.
Friday: chevron
- Announcing Q1 2022 earnings before the bell; Conference call at 11 a.m. ET
- Expected EPS: $3.42
- Expected revenue: $51.14 billion
“I would like to see Chevron stock decline so we can buy more [for the Charitable Trust] With a higher dividend yield.”
Disclosure: The Kramer Charitable Fund owns shares in Amazon, Apple, Boeing, Chevron, Meta and Microsoft.
