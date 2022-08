Austria’s wolf population is on the rise, with 31 animals already roaming the country, said Albin Blaschka, executive director of the Austrian Bear, Wolf and Lynx Center.

The animals appear primarily in the provinces of Carinthia and Tyrol, as well as in Lower Austria, and may be responsible for the destruction of nearly 500 sheep and one cow so far.

Klaus Haaglander is a wildlife biologist at the Vienna University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences ORF In his news program on Austrian public television, he said Thursday evening that the number of wolves is expected to double in the next three years.

Haglander believed that existing animal protection legislation should be reviewed because stricter laws on wolves are considered to endanger the herd, but this is no longer the case. According to the wildlife biologist, “The laws do not correspond to reality, because we have a strictly protected species that can no longer be considered extinct.”

The wolf pack has stopped in the Alps Wolf packs are abundant in the Alps and their numbers are growing rapidly, currently at more than 25 percent per year, Gruppe Wolf Schweiz (GWS) said on Monday. Native large carnivores.

Meanwhile, the permit previously granted to shoot two wolves was suspended in Tyrol and referred back to the authorities. Incidentally, the fight against wolves was also a theme in the Tyrolean provincial election campaign.

In Germany, 157 wolf packs, 27 wolf pairs and 19 individuals were counted. There, too, how to treat poachers is hotly debated.

Like if you want to know about similar things at other times HVG Tech Division’s Facebook page, which also reports scientific findings.

(The opening image of our article is an example.)