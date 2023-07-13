Teams with the best draft picks in the 2023 MLB Draft

8. Pirates

The Pirates started the draft with the Skenes, who rival Stephen Strasburg as the best prospect since the event began in 1965, and should make it to the big leagues sometime next year. A generational pitcher alone would make for a fruitful effort, and Pittsburgh has complemented him with eight other signable prospects for top 250 prospects, including a pair of college bats polished by Michigan State’s quick Mitch Gibb (second round) and Oregon State’s third baseman. Garrett Forrester (third) and high school right-hand prankster Xander Moth (second sequel). The Bucs may field West Virginia star reliever Carlson Reed (fourth) as a starter, while Vanderbilt right-hander Patrick Riley (fifth), Alabama State’s Hunter Furtado (sixth), Georgia southpaw Jaden Woods (seventh) and Arizona State right-hander Christian Curtis (12) They have more of an upside than their sub-par college stats might indicate.