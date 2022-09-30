Team USA defeats Canada to reach FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup Gold Medal Match

Sydney – Brianna Stewart The United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup gold-medal match for the fourth consecutive tournament.

Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced into an early lead to snuff out Canada’s 83-43 victory on Friday. The 43 points were the lowest number scored in a semi-final match in World Cup history.

“Canada have been playing really well in all the tournaments, the goal was just to get out there and really limit it,” said the American striker. Alyssa Thomas. “We were really locked out of the jump with our game plan.”

The Americans will face either China or Australia, who were playing later in the day, for the gold.

“Our goal was to win a gold medal, and we’re in a position to do so,” said US coach Sherrill Reeve.

The American team (7-0), which records a record pace of points and a margin of victory in the tournament, dominated the match early, scoring the first 15 points. The Americans fought every shot on the defensive side as the Canadians missed their first nine attempts from the field. At the end of the attack, Stuart, Aja Wilson And Alyssa Thomas basically got any bullet they wanted.

“I think after that punch, it really took them out of the air,” Thomas said. “They don’t know what to do with their crimes after that.”

Leticia Ameher, who plays in South Carolina for the former US coach Fajr Stalyfinally got Canada on the board about 5 minutes into the game by making a pass.

By the end of the quarter, the US was up 27-7. Canada posted four turnovers – the same number the team had against Puerto Rico in the quarter-finals, which was the lowest total in a game in 30 years.

The Americans led 45-21 in half, and the lead continued to expand in the last 20 minutes. The victory was the largest difference for the United States in the medal round, as they beat Spain by 36 points at the 2010 World Cup.

Canada (5-2) advanced to the medal round for the first time since 1986 and has a chance of winning its first medal since taking bronze that year.

Captain Canada Natalie Ashunwa He said. “It’s still a game for a medal, and it’s just as important to us.”

The United States has won seven of Canada’s eight World Cup encounters, although the most recent was in 2010. Canada’s only win was in 1975.

This victory is the 29th consecutive World Cup for Americans who have not lost since the 2006 semi-final against Russia. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 consecutive wins from 1959 to 1986. This is only the second time in the acclaimed history of Americans that they reach four consecutive gold medals. They also did it 1979-90, winning three times.

This US team, which has many new faces to it, is on pace to break several team records, including scoring margin and points per game. Americans also continued to dominate the paint even without 6-foot-8 Britney Greineroutperforming their opponents by an average of 55-24.

Canada’s Amehir leads by eight points.

record breaking

The low points total broke the 53 mark South Korea scored against Russia in 2002.

“We’re starting to build that identity,” Wilson said of the defense effort. “We’re fast, fast and I think that’s who we are.”

The United States averages 101 points per game. The team’s all-time best mark in the tournament was 99.1 in 1994.

still recovering

Kolaya copper She sat down after injuring her left thigh in the quarter-final win over Serbia. Brass landed hard on her hip as she led to the basket and had to be helped off the court. She hopes to play on Saturday. Petnia Laniwho was also injured in the Serbia match, played against Canada.

next one

Canada: a play for the bronze medal on Saturday.

United States: Play for the gold medal on Saturday.