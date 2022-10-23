October 23, 2022

Team Chiefs start RB Isiah Pacheco on Clyde Edwards-Helaire against 49ers

Emet 1 hour ago 2 min read
The Chiefs are revolutionizing their field today, as they look to put a talented upstart into a larger role.

Isiah Pacheco took over the training of the first-team representatives this week and is expected to start the run again in Sunday match Against the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first player Clyde Edwards Heller, who will continue to play a key role in attack. Kansas City often rolls its back, and both are expected to see big shots.

However, this is a change from previous games, with the seventh Rutgers player having about half as many pregnancies as Edwards Heller this season (59 attempts compared to 31 for Edwards Heller). But Pacheco averaged 4.8 yards per carry in limited time, compared to 4.3 YPC for Edwards-Helaire.

A strong, fast indoor runner who works hard, Pacheco has shown great potential so far.

The turnaround was quick for KC, who started the year with Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon with a group of Pacheco. Now it’s probably Pacheco and Edwards Heller with a sprinkle of McKinnon.

With Patrick Mahomes, The Chiefs is a happy-passing offense with a total mid-pack carry in the NFL over six games. So their backs must be able to master pass protection and be able to get out of the background.

Passing protection is one of the places Pacheco has stood out, thanks in part to the education he received at Rutgers from then-RBs coach Augie Hoffman, who was an NFL offensive lineman and now coaches the O line at Rutgers. KC can trust Pacheco for protection.

See also  The NFL becomes the first major US sports league to drop Covid-19 protocols

What Pacheco barely showed in college was the ability to come off the backcourt, rarely getting out on the roads and catching only 13 passes during his season at Rutgers. But sources say he quickly learned it in practice and returns to training camp. The 22-year-old looks like a discovery as the 251st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It will all be on display today against the 49ers.

