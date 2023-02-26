TCL has given its paper-like color display technology an upgrade for its latest tablets

It’s back at Mobile World Congress this year with a bunch of new, budget-friendly gear to show off. Among other things, the company has developed a new version for itself, which it calls NXTPAPER 2.0.

Compared to the previous version, TCL says the NXTPAPER 2.0 offers 150% more brightness with up to 500 nits, making it easier to use outdoors during the day (anti-glare technology should help, too). The company claims that due to hardware-level filtering, the technology exceeds TÜV-certified levels of blue light reduction. TCL says the technology can help protect the health of your eyes while maintaining color accuracy and avoiding screen yellowing. The screen’s color temperature will automatically adjust based on the time and environment as well.

You will soon be able to check out NXTPAPER 2.0 on a new tablet. The NXTPAPER 11 has an 11-inch 2K display and TCL says there’s a feature called AI Visual Boost that makes colors “bolder and more realistic.” The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor. It has 8MP cameras on the front and back, four speakers, dual microphones, and an 8,000mAh battery. Pricing for the tablet, which weighs just over a pound (462 grams), starts at $249 and will initially be available in Europe in May.

Also new is the TCL TAB 11, another 11-inch tablet, albeit with a 2K NXTVISION display. Otherwise, it has similar specifications as the NXTPAPER 11. The TAB 11 will be available in May and starts at $179. LTE-enabled versions start at $209.

On the phone front, TCL has some new models for the US market: the 40 XE 5G, 40 X 5G, and 40 XL with 4G connectivity. The company said the XE 5G at $169 and $40 is TCL’s cheapest 5G phone to date. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. The rear camera array features a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensors. On the front, there is an 8MP lens. The phone has an octa-core 2.2GHz processor and 4GB of RAM. There’s only 64GB of storage, but you can add another 1TB via microSD.

The 40 XE 5G will be available in June, just like the 40 X 5G, which has similar specifications, but a more advanced 50MP main camera. This model starts at $199. Meanwhile, the 4G-only 40 XL has a 6.75-inch HD display, dual speakers, and a 50MP main camera. There’s an octa-core processor and 128GB of primary storage. You can pick up this Android 13 phone in May for $149.

Besides phones and tablets, TCL has a new line of earphones. It says the MOVEAUDIO Neo headphones have 25dB of bass boost, four EQ modes, dual-microphone call noise cancellation and active noise cancellation. It’s available now for $50.