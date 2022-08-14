Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well qualifies for an Oscar

Taylor Swift Perhaps she’s touring EGOT, because apparently she’s striving for an Academy Award during this awards season… all over her short film, which qualifies.

The singer’s 14-minute video treatment — which is part of a music video and movie, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien — is eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award at the 95th Annual Gala next year… In Best Live Action Short No Less According to THR.

Port report TayTay and co. They’re actually consulting with a company to direct the awards campaign – so yeah, it looks like they/the team behind the movie, in fact, want to look into it.

But there’s more… THR says the short film might in fact have been chosen for Best Picture, technically, had it been released in 2022 – but since it was released in late 2021, it missed that window… though Short, best is still in play. “ATW” was shown at the AMC Theater in Lincoln Square for a week in a row last year, and because of that… it could get a nod.

Taylor may also be a contender for another Oscar nomination, likely due to an original song she gave for “Where the Crawdads Sing” — but time will tell if she’ll succeed.

However, it is the latest indication that TS is heading towards movies. Remember, I’ve done it all Question and Answer at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year to talk about “All Too Well”…she’s also starring in some serious flicks being worked on—things where her cut will be tested. See also The wrong juror appeared in the trial of Johnny Depp F. Amber Heard: Lawyer