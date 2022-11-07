Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Is #1 on the Billboard 200 for Week Two – Billboard

Taylor Swift‘s midnight tops easily 200 . plate chart (dated November 12) for the second week, after his flagship debuted at number one a week earlier. The group had 342,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending November 3 (down 78%). A week ago, the album topped the list with 1.578 million units, the largest weekly total since Adele’s album 25 It debuted with 3.482 million units (December 12, 2015 chart).

midnight He has the largest second week total of any album since Adele 25 1.162 million units were recorded in the second frame (December 19, 2015, graph). Plus, midnightThe second week total is the third largest total week of the year for any album. In 2022, the three biggest weeks are midnight“Debut (1.578 million), Harry Styles debut” Harry’s house (521000) and midnightThe second week (342.000). Another note about the size midnightWeek Two – It’s so big, it’s greater than the total units earned by albums with numbers 2-7 on the latest combined chart. Since a week, midnightThe first week was greater than the total number of albums of 2-88 together.

The Billboard 200 charts the most popular albums per week in the United States based on multimeter consumption as measured in album equivalent units, aggregated by Luminate. Units consist of album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming albums equivalent (SEA). Each unit equals 1 album sale, 10 single tracks sold from an album, 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 official/subscription on-demand sounds generated by songs from an album. The new chart will be published on November 12, 2022 in full at paintingHis website on November 8. For all the chart news, follow billboard and billboardcharts on Twitter and Instagram.

to midnight342,000 equivalent album units were acquired, SEA included 224,000 units (down 46%, equivalent to 294 million official on-demand streams of tracks), album sales comprised 114,000 (down 90%) and included TEA 4,000 units (down 79%) .

Former No. 1 of Lil Baby it’s just me He’s not a No. 2 driver on the Billboard 200 (81,000 album equivalent units; down 26%), while Bad Bunny tops the charts. On Verano Sin T Fixed at No. 3 (62,000; down 7%).

the BeatlesPrevious #1 album Billboard 200 pistol It enters the chart again at number four after its re-released deluxe special on October 28. The group had 54,000 equivalent album units in the week ending November 3 (a 1,963% increase). Of this amount, album sales comprise 46,000 (up 6,346%), SEA houses 7,000 units (up 280%; equivalent to 8.78 million on-demand tracks of tracks) and TEA includes 1,000 units (up 1,237%) .

pistol It was first released in 1966 and spent six weeks at the top of the chart (September 10 – October 15, 1966 charts dated). For its own release, the album was re-presented in a variety of formats and extended versions, including many previously unreleased tracks. All album releases, old and new, have been merged for tracking and charting purposes.

. is reissued pistol Part of the ongoing series of extended re-releases of selected studio albums by The Beatles. Follows reissue Let it be In 2021 (first released in 1970), monastery road In 2019 (first released in 1969), the Beatles in 2018 (often referred to as the white album, first released in 1968) and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band In 2017 (first released in 1967). All five albums reached number one shortly after their release, and returned to the top ten after their extended re-release.

Morgan Wallen tops the chart Dangerous: the double album Falls 4-5 on the Billboard 200 with 41,000 equivalent album units (down 6%), The Weeknd’s Highlight It drops 5-6 by nearly 41,000 (up 3%).

Kim baby blue melody He returned to the top ten more than a year later, jumping 105-7, after an extended group re-release and debut on vinyl (both October 28). An additional ten tracks were added to the album (bringing a total of 26 tracks), while the group’s original 16-track record-breaking list of 16-tracks leans on a vinyl LP.

blue melody He earned 37,000 equivalent album units in the week ending November 3 (an increase of 267%). Of this amount, SEA units consist of 26,000 (equivalent to 35.76 million official on-demand streams of the group’s collected tracks), album sales consist of 11,000 (all in mainly vinyl sales) and TEA units make up a negligible amount.

blue melody It previously spent one week in the top ten, when it debuted and peaked at number five on the chart on September 25, 2021.

Kodak Black collects its fifth effort in the top 10 charts on the Billboard 200 as Kothrot Bell: Vol. 1 It debuted at number 8 with 37,000 album-equivalent units. Of this amount, SEA units consist of 34,000 (equivalent to 45.67 million official on-demand streams of the group’s tracks), album sales consist of 2,500 units and TEA units comprise a negligible amount.

Rounding out the top ten on the new Billboard 200 are two previous #1 numbers: Harry Styles’ Harry’s housedown 8-9 with 31,000 album equivalent units (down 3%), and Beyoncé Renaissancesteady in tenth place with 26,000 (down 12%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to painting Charts, completes a comprehensive review of all data submissions used to compile weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and certifies the data. in partnership with paintingdata deemed suspicious or unverifiable, using applicable standards, is removed before final graph calculations are made and published.