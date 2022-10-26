Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ music video removes ‘fat’ scale reading

Taylor SwiftThe music video for Midnights’ single “Anti-Hero” has been edited to remove a scene showing her stepping on a bathroom scale that says “fat.”

diverse Music video playback can be confirmed Apple Music No longer showing the scale, instead, Swift’s anti-hero clone only looks at her with a face of disappointment. The YouTube music video still features the scale showcasing “fat”.

call him diverse, Swift and Apple Music representatives had no immediate comment.

The speculation surrounding the reasons behind the removal of those frames comes from an online controversy over the scene, which has since been described by some as “anti-fat” due to the suggestion that being fat is a negative.

In an Instagram post promoting the release of the music video (which she wrote and directed), Swift said the visual therapy was a reflection of her own nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts. [playing] In real time.” Within this context, the video matches the song’s introspective and analytical lyrics, which include lines such as “Sometimes I feel like everyone is a hot kid / I’m a monster on the hill.”

From Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video on YouTube.

Swift has spoken about suffering from an eating disorder in the past, extensively in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana. In the movie, Swift admits that there have been times in the past (“It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it”) when she saw “a picture of me where I feel like I had a really big belly, or… someone said I I look pregnant… and it will only make me hungry a little bit – just stop eating.”

Swift later spoke in detail about what she went through for her diverse Cover story, saying it was hard for her to talk about for the documentary.

“I didn’t know if I would be comfortable talking about body image and talking about the things I’ve been through in terms of how bad that has been for me — my relationship with food and all of that over the years,” she said. “But the way Lana (Wilson, director of the film) tells the story, it really makes sense. I’m not quite frank about it because there are a lot of people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is from my own experience. My relationship with food has been the same. The psychology I applied to everything else in my life: If I got a head pat, I scored that as good. If I got a penalty, I scored that as bad.”