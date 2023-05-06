Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor Version), Release Date – Billboard

Susan Cordero/AFP via GI

It’s official: Speak now (Taylor version) He’s on the way. Taylor Swift She revealed during the first of her three shows at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday night (May 5) that her third studio album of 2010 would be her next re-recorded release, on July 7.

All of Swift’s fans enjoyed the announcement, too, because the Taylor Nation Instagram account streamed live from the concert for an onstage moment. She directed the fans’ attention to the screens surrounding the stadium, which read: “Speak Now. Taylor Transcript. Available July 7.”

Swifties already noticed that something happened last Sunday, when the light-up bracelets that were given to attendees of the Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta turned purple at the end of the show. Purple is the color it represents talk now, which fans had long speculated would be their next re-recording. To celebrate the announcement, the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville changed its lights to a bright violet hue on Friday night.

So far on the Eras Tour, which kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. Swift was only performing one of the songs talk now“Enchanted” is on their setlist—although “Mean” was featured as a surprise single during their April 15 show in Tampa, Florida. talk now It spawned two top 10 singles in “Mine” (#3 on the Billboard Hot 100) and “Back to December” (#6), as well as four more hit singles – “Mean” (#11) and “Ours” (#11). No. 13), “Sparks Fly” (No. 17) and “The Story of Us” (No. 41) – which charted on the Hot 100.

Upon its release in October 2010 – after Swift broke into the mainstream with its 2008 release fearlessWho won Album of the Year Grammy – talk now It became Swift’s first album to pass the million sales mark in its debut week, launching at number one on the Billboard 200 with 1.047 million copies sold. Swift’s third studio album has earned a total of 7.8 million equivalent album units in the US through April 27, according to Luminate.

Speak now (Taylor version) will follow Afraid (Taylor version) And Red (Taylor version), both released in 2021, as the re-recorded third studio album in her six-album endeavor. Swift announced plans to re-record her first six studio albums in 2019 after being unable to purchase master recordings from her back catalogue. Instead of releasing a remastered album last year, Swift released her tenth studio album, midnightwhich scored the biggest debut week of her career and of any album in 2022.