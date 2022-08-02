Taylor Swift Responds to Backlash of Private Jet Emissions

Taylor Swift

First, they came for private planes Then they came for our pop stars. Taylor SwiftHer reputation is under fire once again, as she was named the best offender in Celebrities with the worst CO2 emissions from private jets in the yard. Using data from a Twitter account Tweet embedSwift, along with Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, A-Rod, Blake Shelton, and others, were recalled for use in private jets in 2022. Swift’s private jet reportedly collected 170 flights, or “22 ,923 minutes in the air,” nearly 16 days. Total emissions for the year were about 8,293.54 tons, “or 1184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions.” Representative for Swift Reply to the report, according to BuzzFeed News, explaining that her private plane is “regularly loaned” to unnamed individuals. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly untrue,” the actor wrote.

Other celebrities, even those not in the Yard’s initial report, have been criticized for their use of private jets over the past week. Kylie Jenner was called a “climate criminal” for her “17 minute trips,” shortest flight three minutes. No matter who or what is already on board the flights, damage to the environment is irreversible. Maybe that’s why Swift was protecting herself with a big black umbrella at the Daily Mail Captured photos From getting off the plane in early July. She was reportedly returning to Los Angeles from a London funeral Her muse, Jo AlwynAwesome uncle. Later that month, two more international flights allowed her to give Monologue at the Haim Show But still up to Take souvenir photos At Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday party the next day. Salty air and rust on the door of a Swift private jet will never be the same.

