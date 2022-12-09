Taylor Swift making feature film directing debut in Spotlight

Taylor Swift You’ll make it out for the long haul first time with Searchlight Pictures. The singer, songwriter, and director wrote an original screenplay, which will be produced by the Academy Award-winning studio behind “Nomadland” and “The Shape of Water.” Other key details, like the plot and cast, are being kept for a later date, but getting the project from one of the most successful musicians in the world is a coup.

“Taylor is an artist and storyteller ahead of his generation. It is a real pleasure and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight President David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Swift recently became the only female solo artist to be honored with two Best Direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “The Man.” Swift is the winner of 11 Grammy Awards and the only female artist to win Album of the Year on three different occasions. In October, Swift released her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’.

In her career, Swift has gained a reputation for seamlessly moving between musical genres, including pop, country, folk, and alternative rock. From her albums “1989”, “Folklore” and “Red”.

The 14-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film” production, written and directed by Swift, premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. Swift has also acted on screen, appearing in “Valentine’s Day,” “Cats,” and, this year, David O. Russell. The last two movies were notorious bombs, but Swift only had small roles.

Searchlight recently released Marc Millhaud’s “The Menu,” a dark comedy horror flick, and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin’,” which is expected to be a major contender for the Oscars. Upcoming releases include Yorgos Lanthimos’ next project “And” with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe.