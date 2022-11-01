Taylor Swift announces 2023 US tour

Taylor Swift On Tuesday morning, she announced her return to the long-rumored route, on a walk dubbed “Eras TourIt is scheduled to hit US stadiums from March 2023 through August, with international dates to be determined at a later time.

The support business is largely related to the fraternity, with a body of work that Swift has championed in the past. The opening of the works of the American leg of the tour is ParamoreHaim Phoebe Bridgersand Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

The tour begins March 18, 2023 in what appears to be a beautiful setting for Swift, Glendale, AZ, which is the same place where her last outing, the “Reputation” tour before the pandemic, began in 2018.

The US leg wraps up four and a half months later with two nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from August 4-5 — a venue that was due to open as a concert venue in 2020 with the canceled “Lover Fest” mini-tour.

For which album can we consider the tour to be supportive, having released four original studio albums since her last tour? every one of them. Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical ages of my career (past and present!)” with an infographic showing her looks from different phases of her career.

See the full itinerary, with color-coded graphics indicating which of the nine opening acts got the gigs in which cities:

Tickets will be released to the public at 10 a.m. local time on November 18. As with all major tours nowadays, there will be an early rollout of tickets for credit card members, in this case Capital One card holders, beginning November 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

As with its previous tour, there will be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program “to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans.” Aspiring ticket buyers can sign up for the setup now until November 9 over here.

Unusually in the modern era for variable-price “platinum tickets” where fans get little information about specific ticket prices, Swift announced the cost of its tickets in advance. Prices range from $49 to $449, with VIP packages starting at $199 and going up to $899.

Swift’s announcement promised that international dates would follow.

Of all her “Eras” films, Swift is truly destined to represent a modern character on tour, as much as fans might enjoy the idea of ​​a somewhat nostalgic outing that encompasses the full spectrum of her career. She released “Lover”, “Folklore”, “Ev Provides” and now “Midnights” since it was last on the road, plus additional track-assisted re-recordings for the “Red” and “Fearless” albums, any one that would have been an adequate occasion To demand his own tour of an era before the entire concert scene necessarily stops.

There was attention to detail in the tour’s announcement even in the graphics denoting the opening acts at various places on the itinerary, with Bridgers, for example, represented by a small ghost, in homage to the skeletal costume she used on her own to headline tours.

It is no accident, probably, how the same drawing divides the itinerary into two columns of 13 dates each. There will be 26 shows in 20 cities. The one-night venues in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Arlington, Texas, Foxboro, Massachusetts, and East Rutherford, NJ.

The “Midnights” reception upon its release in October left no doubt how strong the demand for Swift tickets was. It was the biggest week since Adele’s album “25”, per Luminate this week, with 1,578,000 album-equivalent units. In addition, on Monday it was announced that for the first time in history, All top ten slots on the Billboard Hot 100 were filled with songs by one artist, With “Anti-Hero” taking first place. Fans desperately wanted the full album, anyway – out of about 1.6 million recorded album units for “Midnights,” 1,140,000 copies were purchased in full album form. It became Swift’s fifth album, out of 10 original releases from her studio overall, to sell over a million copies in its first week. The number also represents the best first-week album sales by any artist since “Reputation” went out of the gate with 1,216,000.

“Eras Tour” is produced in-house by Taylor Swift Turing and promoted by Messina Turing Group.

Full routing for the US tour: