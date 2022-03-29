Taylor Hawkins: What we know about the death of drummer Foo Fighters

The circumstances of Hawkins’ death are still largely unclear, but here’s what we know so far.

“When you have a drummer like Taylor Hawkins in your band, I don’t necessarily miss being the drummer – because I have the greatest drummer in the world,” Grohl said. “

Foo Fighters wasn’t Hawkins’ only project. He released singles under his name and with Taylor Hawkins and the Knights of the Coattail, with Hawkins singing lead and playing drums. The band released three albums, the last of which was for 2019 “Get the Money”.

Last year, Hawkins teamed up with Dave Navarro and Chris Haney of Addiction Jane to form giant group NHC (Navarro, Hawkins, Chaney). They released their debut album “Intakes & Outtakes” in February.

He died while on tour in South America

There’s still a lot we don’t know about how Hawkins died, but news of his death broke on Friday just as the Foo Fighters were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, at the Estéreo Picnic Festival.

“The Foo Fighters family has been devastated by the tragic and sudden loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on with us all forever,” the band said on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Emergency responders received a tip Friday evening about a patient with chest pain at a hotel north of the city, according to a statement from Bogota’s health minister. An ambulance was sent to the scene. The statement said a private healthcare provider was already providing treatment, but Hawkins’ resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Romeo Reyes, an attendee who traveled to Bogota from El Salvador, told CNN that the show had been canceled as fans gathered around 11 p.m. “About 10 minutes later, news broke that Taylor had died,” Reyes said.

“We were all sad,” Reyes said.

The band’s performance in Colombia was supposed to be followed by another show on Sunday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

What a preliminary report from Colombian AG says

The report stated that “the National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing medical studies to achieve a full clarification of the events that led to Taylor Hawkins’ death,” and the Office of the Attorney General will continue to investigate the cause of his death “in due course.” . “

How his legendary teammates remember him

Hawkins’ funeral plans have not been released, but fans and colleagues around the world have been paying tribute to Hawkins in the days after his death — including rock and roll legends such as Roger Taylor, the drummer for the Queen whom Hawkins said inspired him to do so. Sit behind the cylinder block.

“He was such a genius, gentle man and an inspirational mentor to my son Rufus and the best friend one could ever have,” the Queen’s drummer wrote on Saturday on Instagram, noting that Hawkins’ death marked the “loss of his favorite younger brother.”

In his own honor, Led Zeppelin Remember Jimmy Page playing with the Foo Fighters in 2008 at Wembley Stadium, saying, “It was very nice to play with him. I really liked him and he was a brilliant musician: his style, his energy and his spirited enthusiasm.”

…and his fans

There are also greetings from ordinary people, fans who have been influenced by Hawkins and his music, such as Franco Toloni, Who tweeted a video of Hawkins singing “Somebody to Love” by Queen In his last performance on March 20 in Lollapalooza Argentina.

“Who would have thought that we are witnessing the last performance of Taylor Hawkins in his life … shocking,” Toloni wrote. “Farewell, music beast.”

Another fan is 9-year-old Emma Sophia, who met Hawkins a few days before his death after her drums beat outside the band’s hotel in Paraguay.

“We will remember him for his cuteness and sweet gesture with Emma,” the family wrote on their Instagram. “Taylor gave us something to believe in. He has been and always will be an inspiration.”