Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters have announced two boots in honor of the late band member

“For our dear friend, fellow band**, our beloved brother… the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family bring you the Tribute Taylor Hawkins concerts,” the band announced on Wednesday. In a post on her official Instagram account

Concerts with the remaining members of the group – Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shevlet, Pat Samir and Rami Jaffe – will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The band collaborated with the Hawkins family for the shows.

Hawkins’ wife, Allison Hawkins, posted a letter to fans on her husband Instagram account To coincide with the announcement of the honorary ceremonies.