Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters have announced two boots in honor of the late band member

Concerts with the remaining members of the group – Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shevlet, Pat Samir and Rami Jaffe – will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
The band collaborated with the Hawkins family for the shows.
“My sincere thanks and admiration to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s wide fans for the outpouring of love each of you have shown to our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort to me and my family during this time of unimaginable grief,” the message was partially read.
Hawkins, 50, died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters were set on stage at the Estereo Picnic Festival. The band immediately canceled their remaining tour dates.
Joining the Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins made his debut with the band on tour in support of their second album, “The Color and the Shape”.
