June 9, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters have announced two boots in honor of the late band member

Muhammad 50 mins ago 1 min read
Taylor Hawkins: What we know about the death of drummer Foo Fighters
“For our dear friend, fellow band**, our beloved brother… the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family bring you the Tribute Taylor Hawkins concerts,” the band announced on Wednesday. In a post on her official Instagram account.

Concerts with the remaining members of the group – Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shevlet, Pat Samir and Rami Jaffe – will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The band collaborated with the Hawkins family for the shows.

Hawkins’ wife, Allison Hawkins, posted a letter to fans on her husband Instagram account To coincide with the announcement of the honorary ceremonies.

“My sincere thanks and admiration to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s wide fans for the outpouring of love each of you have shown to our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort to me and my family during this time of unimaginable grief,” the message was partially read.

Hawkins, 50, died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters were set on stage at the Estereo Picnic Festival. The band immediately canceled their remaining tour dates.

Joining the Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins made his debut with the band on tour in support of their second album, “The Color and the Shape”.

See also  Kanye West says Donda 2 will be releasing exclusively on his star player

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jim Seals, of duo Seals and Crofts, has died at the age of 80

9 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

New Spider-Man ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ suit revealed

17 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Kid Rock defends Oprah’s outrageous rant at Tucker Carlson Show

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

3 min read

Crowds wave in Berlin: Confession letter found in driver’s car.

42 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Trials of the new Covid vaccine raise hopes of a once-a-year booster dose | Corona Virus

43 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters have announced two boots in honor of the late band member

50 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

The Webb Telescope collided with the micro-meteorite but did not cause much damage

1 hour ago Izer