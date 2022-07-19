Tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday 20 July 2022

Read your tarot card here on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with astrology and numerology predictions for each zodiac sign using the major and minor arcana.

The sun spends the day in Cancer shedding light on our home, family and parents, and in the Tarot Chariot.

The Moon will be in Aries, the zodiac sign that rules the Emperor. Aries is associated with war and the Emperor indicates battles, quarrels, and incompatibility with others.

Today numerology is associated with Life Path Number 6nourishing, the opposite of what we face with quarter moon phase which is happening today.

Our primary lesson is to grow from our own struggles and experiences with others. We may have some head jokes and situations where we don’t get along like we should.

Instead of letting it spoil the day, learn from the challenges and grow into a bigger and better person.

Find out what your daily tarot card reading of the zodiac sign has in store for you on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Tarot Card: The Empress

It’s time to tap into your feminine energy and express your softer side.

You can participate with the universe and bring anything you want to show today in your life.

Trust your instincts, Aries. They are there to guide you and help you find your ultimate happiness and fulfillment.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tarot Card: Eight Swords

Change is never easy. A part of you feels comfortable with what you know, and you don’t want to disappoint others who think you will always be the same.

But you don’t want to hold yourself back in order to please someone else. So, even though growing up is never a simple process, be honest with yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Tarot card: the devil

You have been doing a good job of stepping back and not drifting into old habits and patterns. But, every now and then, you can feel your old self creeping in again.

If you slip up once, don’t put pressure on yourself for being human. Just go back to your routine and start over. This little mishap won’t hold you back more than you let it go.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Negative thinking and fear can make you feel like you’re not good enough. Impostor syndrome can hit hard today.

Acknowledge that you are going through a difficult time but also be brave and ready to continue what you are doing. When you insist on silencing those inner voices that are preventing you from living your best life.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

You strive to be a good person, and it’s not always as easy as it seems. People can press buttons. There will be people who say something wrong at the wrong time and make you feel angry or upset.

You can ask yourself when this happens. The fact that you are dealing with difficult people should not be taken as something wrong with you. You don’t attract people like this into your life, it’s just part of being human.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Tarot card: lovers

When you think the grass is greener on the other side, it can make you feel dissatisfied and dissatisfied with your love life. You might think that someone else would be better for you.

You may become unhappy with your current relationship. It is important to review these feelings in order to deal with them and live in your truth.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Organizations are very important to success. It doesn’t matter what part of life you’re dealing with now. From relationships to business structure. This tarot card invites you to pay attention to detail and dedicate yourself to improving your focus every day.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of the Pentacle

Today, you will have to do the heavy lifting in your relationship. The vision you have for your love life is more than just a romantic pursuit. It will require everything you have to give emotionally and so much more.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of the Pentacles

You will feel such an overwhelming feeling of joy and contentment. You may even feel dumbfounded by how amazing and wonderful the experience was for you today. Prepare to be dazzled!

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Tarot Paper: Cups Page

You will receive some good news, all happy tears now. You will have no reason to cry, and if you do, it is all out of joy and the feeling that your life is complete.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

You are a strong minded person. If someone tries to lie to you or put you down because of all you’ve earned, you won’t feel it. You will be in a strong place. This is just a moment in time that will pass.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Tarot Card: The Wizard

To say you have talent would be an understatement. You have a tremendous ability to find solutions that others miss. In fact, you can solve an important problem that has been plaguing others for some time, and you do it without any problems.

ARIA JUMITER, MS, MFAYour Tango Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She teaches at the Midwest School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astronomical Society.