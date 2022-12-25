Target recalls more than 200,000 weighted blankets after two babies die, babies can “get trapped” in product

targeting He remembers About 204,000 pillow-top blankets passed away after two babies died after they were “entrapped” in the blanket’s shell, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

a Call information page On the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, reports state that a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old girl in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, “got stuck in the hood of the weighted blanket” and died after suffocation in April 2022.

In all, Target has received “four reports of children being entrapped by these heavy blankets,” including two deaths, according to the commission.

The commission states that children can “get trapped by unzipping and inserting the blanket”.

The goal is to ask customers who have bought the product To stop using the weighted blanket and contact the store for a refund.

The blankets are sold exclusively at Target from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

“We send our deepest condolences and support to the family who have lost loved ones. Once we became aware of the situation, we acted quickly to begin removing blankets from our collection and pulling all of these items from sale,” a Target spokesperson told FOX Business. “In collaboration with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the product manufacturer, we are also initiating a complete product recall and working to alert consumers. If a guest is in possession of any of these products, they must immediately stop using them and return them to Target for a full refund.”