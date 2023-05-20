Talks on raising the US debt ceiling have stalled

Markets were already hopeful that talks to raise the nominal debt ceiling, set at $31.4 trillion, would lead to a breakthrough later this week, but leading stock indexes fell slightly further on the first news that talks had stalled. A small minus. For weeks now, the US Treasury Secretary has been warning that there will be no room for maneuver in early June and that the US will go bankrupt, with unintended financial consequences.

So the deal seems necessary within two weeks, but according to indications, it will not be concluded for the time being. The situation is complicated by the fact that the Republican House of Representatives (among others) must come to an agreement with the Democratic White House.

In recent days, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has expressed confidence that he is finding a path to a deal, but on Friday night he said negotiations that needed impetus from the White House had stalled.

Meanwhile, the suspension of negotiations has been confirmed by Democrats, and the next schedule is unknown for now.

