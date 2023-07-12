Talk Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Summer League Here!

The young Blazers are getting a crack at Brandon Miller tonight. Come and discuss all the action with your fellow fans here!
The Portland Trail Blazers are seeking their second straight World Series win Las Vegas Summer League Where they compete with the losing Charlotte Hornets, who are led by second-place finisher Brandon Miller.
Come chat it all up with your fellow fans on the GameDay Thread tonight!
Here’s the schedule and broadcast information for the game. Conversational rules for the site below. Enjoy!
Broadcast info vs Tottenham Hornets
- date: Tuesday 11th July
- time: 5:30 p.m. PDT
- TV channel: NBA TV, ESPN3
conversation rules
Please remember our Game Day Series Guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; Create a conversation instead of destroying it
- Remember, Blazer’s Edge is primarily a non-smutty site
- Out of respect to our streaming partners who have paid to carry the game, tagging “alternative” (read: illegal) views isn’t allowed in our threads.
- The suspension has been updated over the summer. They are still working on optimizing it for Game Day Thread like ours. If you don’t like clicking Load More Comments, remember the ‘Z’ key can be your friend. It automatically loads the latest comments.
Read more
