January 11, 2023

Tales of Symphonia Remastered movie

Bandai Namco He has released the official trailer for the game for Tales of Symphony Remastered.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

About

In a dying world, legend has it that one day the Chosen One will rise from among the people and the Earth will be reborn. The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure as the fates of two intertwined worlds hang in the balance. Follow Lloyd Irving’s journey as he and his friends try to save both worlds.

Key Features

  • Epic Adventure – Explore a rich and vibrant world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged story like never before.
  • Full restoration – Enhanced and graphically enhanced gameplay features.
  • Exciting battles – Play with up to three friends locally cooperative Mode to fight against powerful opponents in real-time battles. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells.
  • 3D masterpiece – Watch amazing anime scenes and immerse yourself in the adorable characters created by famous artist Kosuke Fujishima.

Tales of Symphony Remastered scheduled out for Playstation 4And Xbox OneAnd Switch On February 16th in Japan and February 17th worldwide.

