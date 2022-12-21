Take-Two removes Goat Simulator 3 ad that used leaked footage of GTA 6

Goat Simulator 3 developer Coffee Stain North has been issued with a takedown notice by the authorities at Take-Two, after it used leaked GTA 6 footage in a recent trailer.

The trailer in question (which I saw) introduced a non-playable character known as Sean. It was a hilarious set up that showed Shawn giving an interview about his work on Goat Simulator 3.

Goat Simulator 3 got a festive update earlier this month.

Here he bragged about his impressive puppet-making skills (he went to “the finest puppet school in the world,” you see), and reflected that sometimes he just sits on a bench and thinks of the whole world. All in all, some pretty harmless stuff.

The thing that got everyone’s attention (as if that’s almost everything), however, is the inclusion GTA 6 screenshots leaked that made its way into the wild earlier this year.

When discussing his other work, NPC Shaun had the following to say: “I have other things in the pipeline, other big game worlds. You can actually see me in some of the screenshots that were leaked a couple of months ago.”

As he said this, the trailer has moved on to a shot of Shaun in an edited clip from the GTA 6 leaks.

Needless to say, Rockstar owner Take-Two wasn’t happy with the inclusion, and the trailer has now been removed from various Goat Simulator 3 channels. In its place the message reads: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Eurogamer asked Coffee Stain for comment.

The news: Take-Two has issued a Goat Simulator video takedown notice, amid a slick marketing video that showed an edited excerpt from the next GTA title from leaks in September. pic.twitter.com/ZcLP0uXIwk – Ben (@videootech_) December 20, 2022

As for GTA 6 and this leak, a 17-year-old from Oxfordshire is believed to be behind it. He appeared in court in September. The unnamed teen was charged with two counts of computer misuse, as well as two counts of breach of bail conditions.

Meanwhile, Rockstar acknowledged the leak in September, saying it was “extremely frustrated” with the situation. Additionally, it stated that the leak would not have a “long-term impact” on the game’s development in general.