Concept Working from home has been completely redefined in the past few years. As long as there is Wi-Fi and a computer, several people can Technically speaking Work from anywhere. But for those who are used to clicking across multiple screens or walking over a standing desk, working away from home requires lugging around a bunch of peripherals in order to be productive.

But what if you didn’t have to crouch over a small, dark laptop screen in the coffee shop? Now you can harness the power of a multi-monitor setup with a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses and keyboard. It was created by a new company called insightFounded by former Magic Leap executives, Spacetop does just that. As the world’s first augmented reality laptop, it brings the convenience of a virtual 100-inch screen with the ability to display as many windows and apps as you need to get work done wherever you are.

It is available for purchase through an invitation-only early access program for $2,000. Delivery to those selected will begin in early July. Anyone can apply, but Sightful says it’s looking specifically for “passionate early adopters” who will provide feedback the company can use to improve the experience.

Updated May 18: A previous version of this article said that the Spacetop has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 865. We’ve corrected the story to reflect that.

Basically pleasant

I only spent a little time with Spacetop, but I was surprised at how little it was. It’s a pair of glasses attached to a full-size keyboard with a touchpad attached to a wire. At 3.3 pounds, it’s only slightly heavier than the latest 2.7-pound MacBook Air and compact enough to slip easily into a backpack or carrying case.

To help bring Spacetop to this current form, Sightful pulled existing hardware from NReal (known for its AR glasses) and Wistron (an electronics manufacturer that works with laptop brands like HP and Dell). But the company has spent time customizing the device, adding well-thought-out features to enhance the experience.

The glasses have gone through multiple iterations to ensure they are comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, without leaving marks on your face, snagging hair, or messing with your makeup. The headset is also optimized for viewing content up close, such as reading text. There is a physical button on the right arm that controls screen brightness.

You can order AR glasses with prescription lenses at no extra charge (with invitation-only access). Your Spacetop will then ship with a pair of dedicated ground lenses magnetically attached. I usually wear AR and VR headsets over my glasses, so I was relieved to be able to test the device with lenses that matched my prescription.