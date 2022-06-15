Taiwan warns China that it has a missile capable of hitting Beijing

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taiwanese officials are China warning Think twice before attacking the island nation, claiming that Taiwan has missile capabilities to strike Beijing.

In a recent interview with Taiwan media, Yu Se-kun, president of the Taiwan Legislative Assembly, said his country would not be shy about using Yunfeng supersonic cruise missiles. invade china.

“Young Fiend missiles can actually hit Beijing, and Taiwan has the ability to attack Beijing,” you say Liberty Times Net.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has allocated more funds in recent years to enhance the capabilities of the Yongfeng missiles to strike deeper into China, he writes. war zone. The newer variant has been reported to have an extended range of up to 1,200 miles, which means it could, in theory, successfully hit Beijing, which is about 1,150 miles away from Taiwan.

you summon The continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Noting that the will of the people to fight is stronger than any missile capabilities.

“The [Chinese Community Party] You must cross the Taiwan Strait to attack Taiwan, which is different from Russia’s attack on Ukraine. “If the landing succeeds, everyone in Taiwan should be as determined to die as Ukraine. Get out and don’t let China swallow Taiwan.”

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China claims the island as its territory and has not ruled out using military force to seize it.

China has escalated its military provocations against democratic Taiwan in recent years, aiming to intimidate it into accepting Beijing’s demands for union with the communist mainland.

The Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which governs U.S. relations with the island, does not require the United States to intervene militarily in the event of an invasion by China, but it does make it U.S. policy to ensure that Taiwan has the resources to defend itself and prevent any unilateral change of status. from Beijing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.