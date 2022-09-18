Taiwan earthquake: Tsunami warning after 6.9-magnitude earthquake

The quake hit the town of Qichang in the southeastern countryside of Taiwan and was at a depth of 10 km.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyako Island in the East China Sea, But the agency later removed the warning.

Pictures showed collapsed buildings in southern Taiwan following the powerful earthquake. The USGS initially recorded it at 7.2, before lowering it to 6.9.

The island’s official Central News Agency reported that three people were trapped under the rubble of a building. A fourth person was rescued.