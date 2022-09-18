September 18, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Taiwan earthquake: Tsunami warning after 6.9-magnitude earthquake

Aygen 1 hour ago 1 min read
Taiwan earthquake: Tsunami warning after 6.9-magnitude earthquake

The quake hit the town of Qichang in the southeastern countryside of Taiwan and was at a depth of 10 km.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyako Island in the East China Sea, But the agency later removed the warning.

Pictures showed collapsed buildings in southern Taiwan following the powerful earthquake. The USGS initially recorded it at 7.2, before lowering it to 6.9.

The island’s official Central News Agency reported that three people were trapped under the rubble of a building. A fourth person was rescued.

The Taiwan Railways Department said about 20 passengers were evacuated after a train derailed in the area, but there were no injuries in the accident.

Colas Yutaka, a former presidential spokeswoman who is running for local elections in Hualien County, said damage was also reported at a local school.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen activated the island’s central emergency operations center in the wake of the earthquake. Tsai said in a recorded statement that Taiwan residents were asked to remain alert to avoid possible aftershocks.

Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said about 110 soldiers have been deployed in Hualien County along the island’s east coast to help with disaster relief efforts.

See also  Russian missiles hit Odessa one day after agreeing on grain export deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate as storm approaches Japan

9 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Hurricane warning for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Syria says Israel attacks Damascus airport, killing five soldiers

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

8 min read

Tech: Here’s What Happened: A New Treatment Eliminated Cancer in 4 Hours

47 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Goldman Sachs lowers its 2023 forecast for US growth

49 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Watch live: The Motion Picture Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather in celebration of Native American culture

54 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA is looking for new astronauts on the Moon for future Artemis lunar missions

58 mins ago Izer