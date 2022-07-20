picture 1 From 34 Tadej Poujacar beat Jonas Weinggaard to win the third stage of the Tour de France (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Tadej Poujacar beat Jonas Weinggaard to win the third stage of the Tour de France (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Tadej Poujacar beat Jonas Weinggaard to win the third stage of the Tour de France (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Geraint Thomas finished the stage in 4th place (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Pogacar and Vingegaard after the end (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Valentin Maduas finishes the stage (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Brandon McNulty was Tadej Pogacar’s final teammate on Stage 17 (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) while ascending to Peyragudes (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Tadej Pojakar (UAE Team Emirates) (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) struggled to climb up Peyragudes and lost ground in GC (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Alexander Vlasov (Bora Hansgrohe) (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Nero Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Sunflower was in effect on stage 17 of the Tour de France (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Tadej Pojakar meets the press before stage 17 (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Colored spectators in stage 17 (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 The early attacks didn’t last because Wout van Aert wanted the enemy’s middle points (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Roman Bardet (DSM Team) got out of the GC photo on stage 16 but kept fighting (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Alexei Lutsenko (Astana) on the attack (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Alexey Lutsenko and Thibaut attacked Pinot on Col d’Aspin (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Mountain classification leader Simon Geschke in an ice jacket at first (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 The first jersey holders: Pogacar, Vingegaard and Van Aert (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Jonas Weinggaard, race leader, with points leader Wout van Aert at the start of Stage 17 (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Guillaume Boivin and Owain Doull attacked on the first climb but were captured (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Owain Doull was one of many EF-EasyPost passengers to launch an attack (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Front Tiebot Pinot and Alexei Lutsenko (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Cofidis chases Simon Jeschke’s first climb (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Rigoberto Uran counterattack (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Luis Meintjes in the main group (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Christophe Laporte drives the Jumbo-Visma in search of deserters before the middle race (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Jonas Weinggaard on the podium (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Tadej Pojjakar celebrates on the podium (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the platform of the Young Knights (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34 Tibout Pinot ends (image credit: Getty Images Sport ) picture 1 From 34

Tadig Bojjar (UAE Team Emirates) saved his last blast in the 100m and won the third stage of this year’s Tour de France at the summit of Pyragodes. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) couldn’t match the acceleration and finished off his opponent’s wheel for a second.

Bogar’s teammate Brendan McNulty finished third on stage 17. His sharp speed tore the peloton to shreds after the penultimate climb of Val Louron-Azet.

The barbaric confrontation came between the Emirati duo of the Emirates team versus the captain of the Jumbo-Visma GC team. Vingegaard’s only hesitation in sprinting came to the line, as he could not move around his opponent. Vingegaard stuck firmly to the top of the race and lost just a few seconds to his main rival, Pogačar now 2:18 again.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) held his composure on Stage 17, finishing fourth, holding third overall, and now 4:56 behind the leader.

Roman Bardet (Team DSM) seemed to struggle during the climb but managed to only lead four seconds behind fifth-placed Alexei Lutsenko (Astana Kazakhstan) at the top end, and with his lead, Bardet went from ninth to sixth overall, 9:21 times . Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished the stage in the top ten to retain their fourth and fifth positions respectively in the GC. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) is down three places in the overall standings, now ninth, and teammate Tom Bedcock slipped out of the top 10.

After the leaderboards crossed the finish line, more than 125 riders scattered across the fourth mountain climb on the 11-kilometer day, looking to beat the nearly 37-minute time limit of Bogar’s winning time.

Bogar eventually said about riding with only three of his teammates on Stage 17. “Winning the stage is really incredible. We can all be proud because without Rafale, George and Soler we can’t try more.” Which I won today, tomorrow is another day to look forward to.

“I really gave everything. I know I need to win, there is no other way. I gave everything to the team. I was very happy. Not only Brandon, but Mikel and Hershey. Mikel rode like a climber today. He set a good rhythm on the climb, he was Unbelievable. I felt so good at this pace, I felt confident and I know he felt confident too. Brandon did a great job, he was really good today – he’s been good every round except for a special mention that goes to him.”

More is coming!

