Tactics Ogre On Switch seems to support mouse and keyboard controls

This week saw the release of Square Enix Ghoul Tactics: Reborn on Nintendo Switch and many other platforms.

If you haven’t already started playing this game, here is another reason why you should check it out. As explained by user “solwhitehorn” in a file Nintendo Switch subredditThe game already supports mouse and keyboard input.

So if you don’t want to play on Joy-Cons or a Switch Pro controller, you can use this method instead:

“I found it strange that keyboard shortcuts are shown in the configuration menu. While there is nothing written on the box, connecting a USB mouse/keyboard works directly and you can play the game that way because it was the PC version. I also tried a USB dongle for a bunch Dell wireless keyboard/mouse does not work with any problem”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time the Nintendo Switch has controlled keyboard and mouse inputs. Earlier this year, id Software and Bethesda added support for this control method to earthquake like that: