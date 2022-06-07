Taco Bell opens its first high-tech driving experience

Taco Bell opened its first high-tech Resturant Location in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, under its new Defy concept, which aims to reduce service times to two minutes or less while providing a fun, easy and smooth drive-through experience.

The two-storey site, which started last summer, It features four drive-through lanes, digital check-in screens for unique QR codes for mobile ordering customers, two-way audio and video technology for customers to talk to Taco Bell employees and a private vertical elevator designed by Vertical Works Inc. It is based in Minneapolis. To move customers’ favorite menu items.

Three of the Defy concept’s lanes will be dedicated to mobile and third-party delivery orders. Meanwhile, the fast food chain’s fourth new lane will be dedicated to customers looking for a traditional driving experience.

The location will be operated by local franchisee Border Foods, which has more than 230 Taco Bell locations across the upper Midwest.

“Taco Bell Defy embodies the innovative entrepreneurial spirit of Minnesota companies and franchisees,” Border Foods co-founder and CEO Lee Engler said in a statement. “It’s an innovative technology solution for a faster, contactless experience for the largest possible number of Taco Bell fans, and it is poised to be the future of fast food service.”

Taco Bell quipped that many of the features of the Defy concept could appear in its restaurants across the United States in the future. The company’s team is currently working with Border Foods to consider potential retrofits to several restaurants adjacent to Taco Bell Defy.