Table – Technical Science

During the testing of new technology developed to destroy a large Pacific landfill, 29 tons of plastic waste was collected from the Pacific Ocean.

A non-profit organization called Ocean Cleanup worked for several weeks. Boen Slot, who spearheaded the project, said the successful test demonstrates technical work that could clean up the oceans of debris.

In a Twitter message about the success of the project, he stressed that the collection of 29 tons of garbage shows that over time, even large Pacific waste can be destroyed.

A pilot system called System 002 was launched in July off the west coast of Canada to begin collecting waste from the large Pacific junk island between Hawaii and California.

Boeing slot with one of the garbage collection prototypes in 2016 Photo: Michael Boro / Getty Images Hungary

Scientists estimate that the rubbish island is made up of more than 1.8 billion pieces of plastic weighing about 80,000 tons. The island of rubbish was swept away by the sea current.

System 002 consists of two boats that slowly pull an 800-meter-long net into three meters of sea through areas that sink in plastic. Waste collected from time to time on the web Are collected, Sorted and sent ashore for recycling.

The device, nicknamed Jenny, is set to hit the road again on Thursday. Meanwhile, the system 003 is already built, which is three times larger than it is now, so the efficiency and effectiveness of the functions can be increased.

Through the collection, they want to halve the number of people in the Pacific every five years Waste Size

