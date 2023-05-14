Table – Science – A Breakthrough Against Alzheimer’s Disease Achieved With Sleeping Pills

Brendan Lucy, a neurologist at the Center for Sleep Medicine at the University of Washington, led research that showed that under the influence of sleeping pills, the accumulation of toxic protein tumors in the brain can be reduced. Scientific alert.

Sleep disturbance may be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease, before other symptoms appear (memory loss, cognitive decline). Beta-amyloid is the precursor to the first pronounced symptoms unusual Its condition reaches its peak and plaques also form.

According to researchers, sleep can help prevent disease because a sleeping brain can be cleansed of harmful proteins and other waste products.

The two-night study involved 38 middle-aged adults (ages 45 to 65), healthy and good sleepers. They were given suvorexan tablets or a placebo and a sample of their spinal fluid was collected while they slept. Both groups slept the same way, but beta-amyloid concentrations dropped by 10-20 percent in the sleeping group. High doses of the drug suvorexan also briefly reduced levels of hyperphosphorylated tau, a modified form of the tau protein associated with tau complications and cell death. However, this effect was only seen in some forms of tau, and tau concentrations recovered within 24 hours of taking the anesthetic.

Brendan Lucy, a neurologist at the University of Washington Center for Sleep Medicine, believes future long-term studies may show a lasting effect on protein levels.

But it’s also true that sleeping pills promote shallow sleep rather than deep sleep, and previous research has found a link between less good-quality, slow-wave sleep and increased tau tangles and beta-amyloid protein. What’s more, a poor night’s sleep can also raise beta-amyloid levels.

With increasing evidence linking sleep disorders to Alzheimer’s disease, improving sleep hygiene and treating sleep problems at any age is a great way to improve overall brain health, says Lucy.