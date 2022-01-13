A man attacked a statue adorning the BBC’s central editorial office with a hammer in Westminster County on Wednesday afternoon. BBC. Prospero and Ariel have been decorating the British Public Service Building since 1933.

The creator of the work, Eric Gill, has long been at the center of the social debate as he writes about the sexual abuse of his little girls.

Several groups (including QAnon container believers) have already campaigned to get the job done, the rogue man shouted, “Pedophil!” The man was eventually evacuated from the building by firefighters and arrested by police after being examined by paramedics.

This article is about sexual abuse. Also read our article about this!

