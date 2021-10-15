Table – Abroad – Sympathy determines who gets how many fake vaccine certificates

From the following weekend, a quick test after entering the UK will suffice for those who have received the full dose of the corona virus vaccine. The new test rules will come into effect next Sunday, October 24, according to a joint Friday announcement by the UK Department of Transport and the Department of Health.

Under the regulation, non-red vaccines that have been fully vaccinated with internationally recognized vaccines, i.e. no longer considered a specific epidemic risk, will no longer have to be returned to the UK the second second the PCR test is scheduled for the next day. Even the most inexpensive lateral flow test with results in a few minutes will suffice.

The quick test kit can be ordered from October 22 from UK government approved private healthcare providers. The list of providers will be published on the gov.uk government website on October 22.

After arriving in the UK with a photo of the result of the quick test, travelers can prove that they took the quick test at home.

The photo, which must also show the reference number for ordering the quick test kit, must be returned to the private health care provider who ordered the passenger test.

The two ministries said in a joint Friday presentation that if they visit an English airport with a screening center for rapid tests, they can also perform corona virus screening there by pre-arrangement. If the rapid test is positive, the results should be isolated and verified by PCR testing.

In this case, the kit for the PCR test can be ordered for free from the UK Public Health Service (NHS) at nhs.uk/coronirus or by calling 119 in the UK.

Visitors to the UK from EU countries, including Hungary, can prove they have been vaccinated against the corona virus by issuing EU digital certificates.

As a general rule, easing the conditions for entry into the UK applies to all countries that have received the full dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer / Bioentech or Moderna vaccine or any of its components, or the one-component Johnson vaccine upon arrival in the UK. At least 14 days ago.

The 14-day period should not be calculated from the day of the last dose, but from the next day.

Under previous UK regulations, EU and US citizens who have received the full range of one of the vaccines approved by the European Pharmaceuticals Agency and the US Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must undergo a PCR test at their own expense up to 72 hours before departure and two days after arrival. . However, until October 4, the fully vaccinated passengers were required to undergo a PCR test before departure, and a quick test from next Sunday is sufficient to replace the mandatory PCR screening upon arrival in the UK, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.