Table – Abroad – After winning the game of squid, the Koreans are increasingly afraid of their language

If one listens carefully to the most watched series of our day, Squid gameFamiliar words may appear. They are recognizable because they are Englishmen not Koreans. However, Koreans are afraid of their own language because of these new words – there are historical reasons for that.

In the southern part of the divided country, Hangul Day was celebrated on October 9th. Holidays in red were added to the calendar in 1970. This year, the writing system is 575 years old, which some say is one He considered it very scientific, Characters are currently in use in the world.

At the glorious anniversary, the purists warned that both the movements of the pure language, the mood and the Korean language were increasingly threatened by foreign words.

According to purists, these are due to globalization and the influence of the foreign media, which only increases the youth’s dream of appearing internationally.

The 51 tuned punctuation marks that make up the Korean alphabet were introduced in the mid-15th century by King Greater Zhejiang. The Chinese language was not considered theirs. With thousands of manuscripts, it was very complex, so it was often used only by the rich and educated.

However, the mood was even more important during the 36-year Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula, which developed as a symbol of national identity and opposition to Japanese rule. South Koreans are deeply attached to the writing system they share with North Korea.

Language shapes national identity

“As Koreans we are very proud of our language because it helped shape our national identity. We used the Chinese and then the Japanese invaded the country. Quoted Deutsche Welle is a lecturer at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

During the occupation, Koreans were required to take Japanese names, learn Japanese at school, and were not allowed to speak Korean.

Professor Ohe Hee-kyong explained.

In the 1990s, word processors and computers began to spread in the workplace and at home, making English the dominant language. At the same time, more and more Korean youth are pursuing their higher education abroad. The most popular destinations are the United States, Canada and Australia.

With the latest technological advances, English words have become more widespread in social media, music, television, movies, games, sports and countless other areas.

Trendy trend among young people

A Conglish – The Korean language was spiced up with English – especially in the youth and in the twenties, and it increased Q-Pop, Fever of Korean Pop Music.

Separately Dictionary Created for the laity, in which they explain Trained, Introduction, Statue, Come back, Fan, Pro, Chairman, Display Or just Sub unit Report

“The younger generation has a completely different approach to the language than the seniors here. They expose other sources of information and use the information in a completely different way, so it is natural for them to gradually accept foreign words and slanderous words attached to the language,” said a professor at the Seoul campus at the University of Troy.

But every language is constantly changing with age, so this is not just a Korean problem

Don Pinkston added.

Conglish is “the blind use of the wrong words, some of which are meaningless” – Wrote Korea Times. It appeared in the commentary article as a deterrent during infections UnrelatedMarked – i.e. A And this Communication And can be translated as ‘unrelated’.

A similar word popular with some Corona blue, Which is a symptom of depression caused by an infection. In a paper article, the paper alleges that the national government created an adaptation system related to the epidemic Coronac nevezi.

“This is how language develops”

According to an article in the Korea Times, the misuse of new words can affect the correct language usage of Koreans. According to an unnamed expert, if the trend of accepting foreign words continues, “it could pose a serious threat to our cultural identity and make the Korean language inferior”.

“We can call it globalization, globalization, but I don’t know if this process can be stopped or reversed,” Ohi says.

As he said, there are many fields that promote English language skills such as higher education and international activities or organizations with international ambitions.

“The government and some scholars will try to encourage greater use of the mindset and limit the words of newcomers, but it will be a more secure, conservative approach. I do not know if this will be targeted and effective,” the professor said.

Pinkston agrees. He recalled that the spread of foreign words was two-way, as it was a record number in the latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary. 26 Korean words Included are Kimchi, Holju, Kimbap, K-Drama or K-Pop.

This reflects the growing influence of Korean music culture, such as the Pontoon Boys, Girls Generation or Blackbank, and the rise of Korean movies and TV series outside of Korea.

“Here, young people take foreign words and use them in conversations because they appear to be ‘cool’ or ‘sophisticated.’

(Cover: Women Generation. Photo: Valerie Megan / Getty Images)