July 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

T-Mobile settles to pay customers $350 million in data breach

Izer 23 mins ago 2 min read
T- Mobile agreed Friday to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like Social Security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

T-Mobile on Friday agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit that was filed after the company revealed last August that personal data such as Social Security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack. (Alan Diaz, AP Photo)

Estimated reading time: 1-2 minutes

NEW YORK – T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit after the company revealed last August that Personal Data Like Social Security numbers stolen in a cyberattack.

In the Securities and Exchange Commission Deposit on Friday, the mobile phone company said the money will pay for claims by class members, legal fees for plaintiffs’ attorneys and settlement administration costs. It also said it will spend $150 million next year and 2023 to strengthen data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement does not contain an admission of liability, wrongdoing, or liability by any of the defendants.

The company said it expects court to approve the terms of the settlement in December 2022.

Nearly 80 million residents of the United States have been affected by the violation. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information that was breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, has become one of the largest mobile carriers in the country, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It was reported to have a total of 102.1 million US customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to post a total pre-tax fee of about $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Pictures

Related stories

Latest Business and Technology Stories

More stories you might be interested in

See also  The decline in China's markets intensified as the yuan reached its lowest level in one year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Google Fires engineer who claims AI has conscious

8 hours ago Izer
6 min read

Dow futures: Apple leads earnings streak, Fed rate hike looms; What are you doing now

16 hours ago Izer
1 min read

T-Mobile reaches settlement of up to $500 million in massive 2021 data breach

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

INDEX – Abroad – Something went wrong, he could have negotiated a double whammy instead of Putin

15 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

T-Mobile settles to pay customers $350 million in data breach

23 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Here’s the schedule for Marvel’s Phase 5 movies and series

29 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Stunning Hubble image reveals strange ‘mirror’ of galaxy

34 mins ago Izer